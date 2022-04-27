New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

