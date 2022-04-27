New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONB. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

