New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.39 Million Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Banc of California worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 13.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter worth about $277,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BANC opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.50. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

