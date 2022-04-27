New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 76,169 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PFS opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

