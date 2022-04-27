New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.12 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 189,564 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $66,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

