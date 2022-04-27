New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

