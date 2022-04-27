New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $3.09 Million in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of FIGS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

FIGS stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 29,185 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at $439,730,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

