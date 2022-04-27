New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after buying an additional 1,617,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after buying an additional 271,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 307,661 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 617,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 64.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 202,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

