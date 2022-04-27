Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 276,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

NXST stock opened at $162.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.67.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

In other news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,166 shares of company stock worth $9,667,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

