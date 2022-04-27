Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 174,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.63. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.