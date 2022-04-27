Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ePlus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUS opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.30 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

