Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 340 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 170.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

APPF stock opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,514.50 and a beta of 1.02. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $150.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

