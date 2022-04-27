Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.68.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

