Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $28,902,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after buying an additional 328,516 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after buying an additional 244,417 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 25.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 933,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,389,000 after buying an additional 189,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $9,256,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $944.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.94. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.68.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PAR Technology Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.