Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Magnite by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Magnite by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 212,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 779.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Magnite stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.22 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $41.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

