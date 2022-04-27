Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Miller Industries by 1,604.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $306.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.63.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.69 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

