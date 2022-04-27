Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after buying an additional 433,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,353 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.78. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.