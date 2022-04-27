Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

