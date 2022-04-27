Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 665.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YORW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 158.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 13.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.39.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,649. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,869 shares of company stock worth $118,471 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

