Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 227.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 45.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 57.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $116.62.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

