Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Preferred Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

