Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MBIA by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 290,756 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in MBIA by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 244,217 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 323,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 220,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBI. StockNews.com began coverage on MBIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

NYSE MBI opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $655.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.19. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter.

In other MBIA news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,326,496.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,053.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

