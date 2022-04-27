Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 208,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Zynex stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

