Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 390.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNX stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $461.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.14.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. The business had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

