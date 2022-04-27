Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 406,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NG opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $442,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,426. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

