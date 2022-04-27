Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 2,545,828 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,967,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

