Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $132,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $198,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

GLNG opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

