Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after buying an additional 2,005,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,984,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after buying an additional 920,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $9,609,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.