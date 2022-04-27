Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NCR by 507.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 3,349.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NCR by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NCR stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.62. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

