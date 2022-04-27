Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

