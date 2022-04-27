Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 110,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMNB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

