Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ANIP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANIP opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.68.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.