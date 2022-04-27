Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,260 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 178,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 173.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 42,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

