Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,976.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.