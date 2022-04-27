Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

