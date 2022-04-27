Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Cryoport by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cryoport by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

