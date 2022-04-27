Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after buying an additional 710,720 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 583,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $15,038,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,058,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 10,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CERE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of CERE opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.87.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

