Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.45. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.76.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on LendingTree from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

