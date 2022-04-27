Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.13.

Carvana stock opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Carvana’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

