Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.82. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 216,454 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$61.03 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.72.

Get Northern Graphite alerts:

Northern Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 106693 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.