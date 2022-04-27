Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 886.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

