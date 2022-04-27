Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Shares of ONL opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.