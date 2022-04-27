Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $130,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

