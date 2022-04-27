Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

GH opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

