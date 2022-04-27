Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

