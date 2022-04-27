Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 7,640.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amarin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 766,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 761,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRN opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

