Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 121 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Lear by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lear by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lear by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lear by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.33.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.84. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

