Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 185 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EGP opened at $202.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.50. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.