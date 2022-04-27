Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,949 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62.

