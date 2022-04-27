Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.20

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and traded as high as $28.75. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 1,296 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $234.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 32.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Norwood Financial by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

